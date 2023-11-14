Al-Halboosi says he will take legal action to reverse his "strange" dismissal

Shafaq News/ Mohammed al-Halboosi, the Speaker of the Parliament, on Tuesday said he will take legal action to reverse the "strange" ruling of Iraq's top court to dismiss him, accusing entities he did not name of seeking to "divide the components" of Iraq.

"Some parties seek to divide the political components of [the Iraqi] society," he said during a parliamentary session earlier today. "The Federal Supreme Court terminated my membership, which is a strange decision."

"We will take legal action to preserve our constitutional rights," he continued, "opposition in its various forms has led to the fall of one-third of the governorates."