Al-Halboosi says dialogue shall form full-powers government, reach interim oil deal with KRG

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-04T07:47:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi said that the national dialogue in Iraq shall touch upon the Baghdad-Erbil disputes over the management of the Kurdistan region's oil wealth and reconsider the deployment of the security forces in the major cities.

In a tweet he posted earlier today, al-Halboosi rolled out a list of contentious points he believes shall crack the agenda of the national dialogue meetings.

The parliament speaker said that the dialogue meetings shall agree on a date for an early parliamentary election, elect a president, and assemble a "consensus government with full powers".

Al-Halboosi said that the national dialogue talks shall also agree on "an interpretation for Article 76 of the constitution and annul the shameful circumvention that tampers with the provisions of this article", referring to the political pressures that followed the 2010 election.

He also called for passing the federal budget, "keeping or amending" the parliamentary election law, and enacting a law on the federal court in accordance with Article 92 of the constitution.

Al-Halboosi said that the national dialogue talks must agree on a redeployment plan for the security and military forces, with the Iraqi Interior Ministry exclusively controlling the cities.

The list said that the political forces partaking in the meetings shall discuss "the immediate return of Internally displaced persons to their hometowns" and organize the ties between the Federal and Kurdistan Regional Governments per an interim agreement that stays in force until passing a law on the oil and gas wealth.

