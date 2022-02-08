Al-Halboosi's decision to reopen candidature for presidency stirs controversy in the parliament in

Shafaq News/ The parliament Presidium's decision to reopen candidature for the presidency of the republic has stirred controversy between the blocs over its "Constitutionality".

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the leading figure in Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition, MP Mohammad al-Sayhood, deemed the decision a "flagrant violation of the constitution".

"The decision was taken in accordance with political basis, neither legal nor constitutional," he said, "different political figures are considering challenging the decision before the Supreme Federal Court."

MP of al-Siyada Coalition, Amjad al-Dayni, said, "the decision falls within the Jurisdiction of the parliament presidium. It is constitutional indeed."

"This decision would allow the political parties to find common grounds and settle upon a consensus candidate for the presidency of the republic and the lineup of the upcoming cabinet," he explained.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the candidature window for presidency after the failure of the legislative body to meet the quorum in the presidential election session ob Monday.