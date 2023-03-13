Al-Halboosi's bloc threatens to boycott the budget vote if the bill fails to realize a list of demands

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary bloc "Taqadum," led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, has set a list of conditions it wishes to be realized in order to vote on the 2023 budget bill.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Nawras Mahmoud al-Issa, said, "we hope the final version of the budget bill will include solutions and justice for the segments whose entitlements have been frozen for many years, particularly the graduates who have never been offered employment opportunities. The government should, at least, absorb them into the ministerial contracts system."

"We also demand regularizing the conditions of the Sahwa and Defense Mobilization and improving the operational salaries in the Sunni Endowment," Al-Issa continued.

The Sunni lawmaker called for "transferring military and security personnel with university degrees in the Ministry of Defense and Interior to civil positions in both ministries."

Al-Issa held the Ministry of Finance "fully responsible for including these demands in the budget bill", warning that her bloc might "take another stance if these legitimate demands are neglected."

The Council of Ministers is scheduled to vote on the budget bill for 2023 in its regular session tomorrow, Tuesday, before sending it to the House of Representatives for approval.