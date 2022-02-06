Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi's adviser: SMC's statement is unrealistic

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T20:26:15+0000
Al-Halboosi's adviser: SMC's statement is unrealistic

Shafaq News / The Military adviser for the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, said that the Security Media Cell's statement regarding al-Anbar events today is unrealistic.

He added, "it (the SMC) better hold the outlaw parties that act without the joint operations command and the instructions of the Commander-in-chief of the armed forces accountable."

Earlier today, the Security Media Cell issued an official clarification regarding the military convoys that entered al-Anbar governorate today.

The Cell said in a statement that the convoy belonged to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and was carrying members who were on a leave and came back to resume their duties, noting that their deployment is legal and official.

Earlier today, Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades sent military convoys to al-Anbar today, to replace its units in the governorates, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the military convoys -which were carrying armed men- belong to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF)- Kata'ib Hezbollah Brigades, entered the governorate to deploy and replace fighters, noting that it is a routinal military action.

However, a source in the Kata'ib told Shafaq News agency that this step is a message to Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, and a request for him to arm some tribes in al-Anbar.

He added that an official statement might be issued to clarify the whole situation in the next few hours.

related

PMF mourns the death of commander Saeed Hussein 

Date: 2021-08-16 12:32:07
PMF mourns the death of commander Saeed Hussein 

PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-24 16:00:03
PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Date: 2020-10-19 19:59:09
PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission to convene in the aftermath of the tremendous electoral loss

Date: 2021-10-11 21:07:43
Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission to convene in the aftermath of the tremendous electoral loss

A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

Date: 2020-12-21 14:19:48
A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

PMF organizes 400 events to commemorate al-Muhandis assassination

Date: 2021-12-28 17:20:18
PMF organizes 400 events to commemorate al-Muhandis assassination

PMF apprehends an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-23 15:04:12
PMF apprehends an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk

PMF vehicles stormed the Green Zone

Date: 2021-05-26 14:28:53
PMF vehicles stormed the Green Zone