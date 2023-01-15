Al-Halboosi removes Laith al-Dulaimi from parliament, and the latter denounces his "dictatorship"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi on Sunday terminated the membership of lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi, and the latter urged his colleagues to stand up to "dictatorship" in the assembly.

An official correspondence purportedly stamped by al-Halboosi's seal said that al-Dulaimi was to be removed from legislature per a resignation letter he submitted earlier.

The decision, according to the document, was taken in accordance with Article 12/2nd of the Council's by-laws.

The former member of the Takaddom party, led by al-Halboosi himself, denounced his removal as "illegal" and "despotic".

Al-Dulaimi said in a statement that he was astonished by the decision and expects his colleagues in al-Siyada Coalition, a merger of the Sunni leading blocs (Takaddom and Azm), and other blocs in the Iraqi parliament to take a deterrent stance against "dictatorship", "unilateralism", and "abuse of authority".

On April 22, 2022, al-Halboosi removed al-Dulaimi from the party for "his non-adherence to the party's directions and violations of the regulations of the party's internal code."