Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi receives the new American Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-07T12:54:22+0000
Al-Halboosi receives the new American Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Tuesday the new US Ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski, on the occasion of her assumption of her new duties.

The meeting discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance continued cooperation in the economic and security fields, stressing the importance of supporting the Iraqi forces in facing the challenges of terrorism in accordance with the principles of the strategic dialogue, wishing the new ambassador success in the performance of her work tasks, which contributes to the consolidation of friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Romanowski affirmed the United States' aspiration for closer cooperation with Iraq in various fields, stressing her country's continued support for Iraq in all fields to achieve security and stability.

related

Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Date: 2022-04-26 12:49:50
Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Al-Halboosi arrives in Tehran

Date: 2022-04-27 06:24:44
Al-Halboosi arrives in Tehran

Al-Halboosi meets Ghalibaf in Tehran

Date: 2022-04-27 08:56:14
Al-Halboosi meets Ghalibaf in Tehran

Parliament Speaker al-Halboosi receives French President Macron

Date: 2021-08-28 17:42:57
Parliament Speaker al-Halboosi receives French President Macron

State of Law coalition accuses al-Halboosi of "discretion"

Date: 2022-04-27 12:01:29
State of Law coalition accuses al-Halboosi of "discretion"

‏Al-Halboosi receives an invitation to visit the U.S.

Date: 2022-01-13 17:09:09
‏Al-Halboosi receives an invitation to visit the U.S.

Raisi to al-Halboosi: forming a new government in Iraq is a must

Date: 2022-04-27 16:15:58
Raisi to al-Halboosi: forming a new government in Iraq is a must

Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul

Date: 2022-02-26 17:45:15
Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul