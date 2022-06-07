Al-Halboosi receives the new American Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Tuesday the new US Ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski, on the occasion of her assumption of her new duties.

The meeting discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance continued cooperation in the economic and security fields, stressing the importance of supporting the Iraqi forces in facing the challenges of terrorism in accordance with the principles of the strategic dialogue, wishing the new ambassador success in the performance of her work tasks, which contributes to the consolidation of friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Romanowski affirmed the United States' aspiration for closer cooperation with Iraq in various fields, stressing her country's continued support for Iraq in all fields to achieve security and stability.