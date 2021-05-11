Al-Halboosi receives the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Shafaq News/ The Parliament's Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, on Tuesday received Deputy Defense Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Military Industries Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman, and the official delegation accompanying him.

The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the economic, political and security fields.

The Speaker of Parliament affirmed that Iraq has adopted a policy of openness with its Arab depth and strengthened cooperation at all levels, looking forward to the development of relations between the two brotherly countries and to achieve more joint coordination and joint cooperation to reflect positively on the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his Excellency, referring to the depth of the joint ties between the two brotherly countries, affirming that his country supports Iraq, the government and people, to achieve its stability, which is reflected in the stability of the region.

In turn, Speaker of Parliament conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, appreciating their active role in Arab and regional issues of common interest and the Kingdom's steps in support of Iraq.