Al-Halboosi receives the Governor of Central Bank of Iraq

Shafaq News / The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Sunday the Governor of the Central Bank, Mustafa Ghaleb Mokhif, in the presence of the heads and deputy heads of the Finance and Economic Committees.

During the meeting, al-Halboosi listened to a detailed explanation of the measures taken by the Central Bank in regulating the economic sector related to the circulation of foreign currency, whether cash sales or financing foreign trade. The governor explained the steps taken by the Central Bank and what it will take to overcome this problem, which is temporary in nature and will be overcome once the foundations that were built to address it are established.

The Speaker of the Council of Representatives affirmed that the Council supports the Central Bank of Iraq in its steps to address the high exchange rate of the dollar, with an emphasis on the need to develop regulatory solutions that address unregulated phenomena in economic activity in general, calling for understanding the challenges facing the monetary authority and the need to assign its procedures to the concerned authorities in the state.