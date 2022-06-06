Al-Halboosi receives the Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers

Shafaq News / ‏The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Monday Ministers of Foreign Affairs, of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman al-Safadi.

The meeting discussed strengthening joint cooperation in the political, security and economic fields, emphasizing the continuity of coordination and consultation within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan to face the current challenges.

Al-Halboosi stressed Iraq's keenness to strengthen its relations with the two countries and develop cooperation mechanisms in all fields, as well as coordinate positions in international forums to serve the peoples of the three countries.

The Egyptian minister conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, just as the Jordanian minister conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to the Speaker of Parliament, while H.E. conveyed the two ministers his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.