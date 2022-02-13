Report

Al-Halboosi receives the American Ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-13T12:51:37+0000
Al-Halboosi receives the American Ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, received today the US Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Matthew Tueller.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in the economic and security fields, stressing the importance of supporting the Iraqi forces in facing the challenges of terrorism in accordance with the principles of the strategic dialogue.

The meeting shed light on the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq and the region, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

