Al-Halboosi receives Turkey's foreign minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi on Wednesday received Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his accompanying delegation, a readout issued by his bureau said.

"The meeting discussed the relations between the two countries, ways to enhance mutual cooperation in all fields, including the economic, security and investment ones, the oil file and the need to solve problems with its export," the readout said.

The meeting touched upon "the agreement to form a permanent committee between the two countries to deal with the water file, developments in the situation in the region and the importance of coordination between Iraq and Turkey on various issues of common interest."

Al-Halboosi stressed "the need to find solutions to the water problem, for Iraq to obtain a fair share of it, and to increase releases to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, and the importance of bilateral cooperation in this important field, and to benefit from Turkish experiences in improving and developing water systems in Iraq."

The Turkish foreign minister expressed his country's support for Iraq and its willingness to work to solve outstanding problems between the two countries and to cooperate in all fields, the readout concluded.