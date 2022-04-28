Report

Al-Halboosi receives Plasschaert on Thursday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-28T16:29:21+0000
Al-Halboosi receives Plasschaert on Thursday

Shafaq News /The Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, received on Thursday the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Mrs. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A statement by al-Halboosi's office said that the meeting discussed developments in the political situation in the country, stressing the importance of completing the constitutional dues and forming a new government that meets the requirements of the Iraqi people.

The meeting also discussed regional and international situations and a number of issues of common interest.

