Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, will not be visiting the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow, his media office said in a statement earlier today, Saturday.

The postponement, according to the statement, was due to the "constitutional obligations" of al-Halboosi and his Iranian host, Parliament Speaker Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, in addition to the health status of the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council.