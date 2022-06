The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation, met on Monday with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II, in the presence of HRH al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince.

Emphasis was placed on the strength of the brotherly relations between the two countries, and the keenness to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Jordan in all fields to achieve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.