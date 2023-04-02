Al-Halboosi meets with the Egyptian President

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi met, at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, on Sunday, with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At the beginning of the meeting, congratulations were exchanged between His Excellency and the Egyptian President on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, hoping that it would be a month of goodness and peace for the Arab peoples and the world.

They discussed relations between the two brotherly countries, the importance of working to enhance prospects for strategic cooperation, developments in the political situation in the region, and a number of issues of common concern, including the stability of the situation in brotherly Syria.

Al-Halboosi stressed that Iraq is keen to consolidate its relations with its brothers, and to continue cooperation at all levels, expressing Iraq's aspiration for more cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in addition to the importance of activating the tripartite cooperation mechanism between (Iraq, Egypt and Jordan).

The Egyptian President affirmed his country's full readiness to cooperate with Iraq in all fields, whether at the bilateral level or at the level of tripartite cooperation between (Egypt, Iraq and Jordan), pointing to the importance of the role of the Egyptian and Iraqi parliaments in strengthening the means of cooperation, stressing his country's support for the security and stability of Iraq.