Al-Halboosi meets Jordanian PM

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation met on Tuesday with Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bishr al-Khasawneh.

According to a readout by his bureau, al-Halboosi and al-Khasawneh discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and Jordan, and the security and economic cooperation prospects between the two countries both bilaterally and within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Egypt.

The Parliament Speaker stressed the importance of supporting the outcomes of the trilateral summit and starting practical and realistic steps, which would reflect positively on development and stability, praising the role of King Abdullah II in strengthening the foundations of cooperation in all fields for the best interest of the two brotherly nations.

The Jordanian Prime Minister said that the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian trilateral summit contributed to strengthening joint cooperation, reiterating his country's support to Iraq's security and stability.