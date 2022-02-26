Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul

Shafaq News/ ‏The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, met with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul earlier today, Saturday.

A statement issued by al-Halboosi's media office said that the meeting was attended by the head of al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, and the head of the Turkish Intelligence Agency, Hakan Fidan.

The meeting discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Turkey, coordination and cooperation between the two neighboring countries in all fields, including economy and trade, as well as Iraq's support in the fight against terrorism and cooperation in exchanging security and intelligence information.

"‏The meeting touched on facilitating visa procedures for Iraqis, where the Turkish President directed to take the necessary measures in this regard," the statement said.

‏"Erdogan affirmed his support for Iraq and its constitutional institutions and the continuation of cooperation and coordination in a way that achieves security and stability in Iraq and serves Iraqi people," the statement read.