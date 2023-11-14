Al-Halboosi leaves the parliament following his dismissal

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi has adjourned a session was scheduled for today, Tuesday, following the termination of his membership by the Supreme Federal Court.

The leader of the Sunni Taqadum party, who is serving his second term as a speaker, left the parliament afterwards.

Earlier today, the lawyer of the dismissed lawmaker, Laith al-Dulaimi, on Tuesday said that the Federal Court of Iraq has decided to terminate the membership of al-Halbousi.

In a video statement, the lawyer mentioned that the Federal Court reviewed the lawsuit filed by his client, Laith al-Dulaimi, against al-Halbousi.

He said that the decision made by the court included several paragraphs described as "significant and substantial."

Earlier, al-Halboosi issued a decision terminating the membership of the deputy, Laith al-Dulaimi, based on the latter's resignation.

Al-Dulaimi dismissed al-Halboosi's decision as "illegal and arbitrary" and called on his colleagues to confront and resist "dictatorship."

Al-Dulaimi was a member of the "Taqadum" party led by al-Halboosi and represented it in the northern districts of Baghdad during the parliamentary election held in October 2021.

On April 22, 2022, al-Halbousi expelled al-Dulaimi from the "Taqadum" party for his "failure to adhere to the directives of the party's leadership" and "violation of internal regulations."

In June, the lawmaker al-Dulaimi returned as a member of the Iraqi parliament representing the Sovereignty Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar.