Al-Halboosi lashes out at "Islamist parties" tampering with al-Anbar's school security

Shafaq News/ The former speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, on Tuesday accused "Islamist parties" of tampering with the security of the Sunni-majority governorate of al-Anbar.

In a tweet he wrote on X, al-Halboosi lashed at whom he called "warlords of Islamist parties" who are trying to "undermine the reputation and security" of the western governorate.

"All of al-Anbar voted against the constitution in the past. Its commitment to Iraq's unity is unwavering and the stance of its people has not changed," he added.

"They will fail," he said. "They have forgotten the displacement and destruction they caused, and martyrs, widows, and orphans they left."