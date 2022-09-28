Al-Halboosi invites leaders of the political parties to a round table

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T17:26:16+0000

Shafaq News / Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halboosi on Wednesday called on the political forces to sit at one table to find a way out of the current political crisis. Al-Halboosi's media office said in a statement, "Al-Halboosi stressed, during today's parliament session, the need for a comprehensive political solution in which everyone should carry out the responsibility cast upon them." "Al-Halboosi directed the parliamentary committees to resume their work to host the ministers in the caretaker government and those concerned with it, follow up the stages of implementing the Food Security Law and other laws, submit reports, be responsible and carry out the observative role of the parliament," the statement added. The statement pointed out that the Parliament Speaker called for implementing the Baghdad Declaration. He said, "I invite the leaders of the political forces to a round table in the parliament [...] to find a way out of the current crisis. This matter will be the responsibility of the Parliament Speaker and his deputies, with the support of other MPs."

