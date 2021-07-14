Al-Halboosi invites Iraqi political actors for an urgent meeting

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, invited the actors in the political arena to hold an urgent meeting and take a unified stance on the tragic incident that took place in Imam Hussein COVID-19 hospital.

A statement issued today, Wednesday, by his office, said that the Parliament Speaker called on the presidencies and the heads of political forces to take a "stance at a state-level".

The meeting shall "address the issues in the Dhi Qar Governorate, redress them, and impose the rule of law."

On July 12, scores perished in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

In April, a similar incident took place in the Ebn Khatib hospital, a specialized center for COVID-19 in Baghdad, in dozens passed away.