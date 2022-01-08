Report

Al-Halboosi in Erbil on the eve of the parliament's first session 

Date: 2022-01-08T07:39:02+0000
Shafaq News/ On the eve of the new Iraqi Parliament's first session, the speaker of the outgoing Iraqi parliament and head of al-Takaddom bloc, Mohammad al-Halboosi, will visit the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency knew that al-Halboosi is scheduled to meet with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, to discuss the preparations for tomorrow's session, the potential candidates for the next Parliament Speaker and deputies, and the recent updates on the negotiations to unravel the government's deadlock.

