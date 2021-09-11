Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-11T05:57:10+0000
Al-Halboosi heads to Cairo

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, will be heading to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on an official visit at the invitation of the Egyptian side on Saturday.

Al-Halboosi is scheduled to meet a group of government and parliament officials in the Egyptian capital, according to Saturday's issue of the official "Sabah" newspaper.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker will also sign an agreement with the Egyptian side that stipulate exchanging expertise, holding joint workshops, and adopting a mutual stance towards the current issues.

