Al-Halboosi heads a parliamentary delegation to Jordan 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi will be heading on Sunday to the Jordanian capital, Amman, flanked by a high level parliamentary delegation.

According to a press release by his bureau, the visit comes "in response to an official invitation from the Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, Mr. Abdul Karim al-Daghmi."

"The visit schedule includes a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a number of officials," the press release said.