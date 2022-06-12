Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi heads a parliamentary delegation to Jordan 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-12T21:12:38+0000
Al-Halboosi heads a parliamentary delegation to Jordan 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi will be heading on Sunday to the Jordanian capital, Amman, flanked by a high level parliamentary delegation. 

According to a press release by his bureau, the visit comes "in response to an official invitation from the Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, Mr. Abdul Karim al-Daghmi." 

"The visit schedule includes a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a number of officials," the press release said.

related

Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Date: 2021-06-27 17:21:31
Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

Date: 2021-11-19 07:06:48
The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

Date: 2022-03-27 17:50:46
PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 11:57:35
Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Al-Halboosi: Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq

Date: 2022-04-27 20:40:24
Al-Halboosi: Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq

Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Date: 2021-07-14 12:58:15
Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Iraq and Jordan sign a new memorandum of understanding

Date: 2021-12-15 13:23:18
Iraq and Jordan sign a new memorandum of understanding

MP to collect signatures to dismiss al-Halboosi from his position

Date: 2022-05-13 14:58:57
MP to collect signatures to dismiss al-Halboosi from his position