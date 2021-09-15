Report

Al-Halboosi discusses with the Egyptian President the latest update on the Arab arena

Date: 2021-09-15T16:48:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, expressed his aspiration to develop trilateral cooperation between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.

Al-Halboosi's media office said in a statement that the latter met the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, at the Federal Palace in the capital, in Cairo, where they discussed the growing relations between the two countries, and the importance of enhancing prospects for strategic cooperation.

Al-Halboosi commended Egypt's supportive role in restoring stability in Iraq, expressing aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two countries and activate trilateral cooperation between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

For his part, the Egyptian President affirmed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Iraq in all fields, as well as its readiness to help Iraq benefit from the Egyptian experience in order to achieve its stability and restore its pivotal Arab and regional role.

Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in shaping the future of Iraq and strengthening its national institutions, as well as Egypt's rejection of all foreign interference in Iraq's affairs.

