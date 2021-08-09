Al-Halboosi discusses with Ali Allawi the lagging salaries of Nineveh public servants 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, discussed on Monday with Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, the mechanism for disbursing the "saved salaries" of Nineveh's public servants.

A readout by al-Halboosi's office stated that he held a meeting in the presence of Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri, Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi, and the ministry's senior officials.

The meeting deliberated the mechanisms of disbursing salaries of previous years to the employees serving in the public sector in the Nineveh Governorate who have completed the security audit.

"The meeting also discussed the compensating those affected by the law on compensation for those affected by war operations, military mistakes, and terrorist operations No.20 for 2009, whose allocations are approved in the Federal General Budget Law for the year 2021."