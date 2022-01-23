Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi denounces spreading rumors about ISIS resurgence: no longer works

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T09:22:22+0000
Al-Halboosi denounces spreading rumors about ISIS resurgence: no longer works

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, dismissed the talks about ISIS resurgence as an "intimidation policy", stressing that the terrorist organization will not rise again.

Al-Halboosi's remarks came in the aftermath of the prison break attempt orchestrated by ISIS militants to free fellow ISIS members detained al-Ghuwauyran prison in northeast Syria.

The Sunni lawmaker tweeted, "the policy of intimidating propaganda to incite disturbances and spread rumors by a group of mercenaries no longer works. The events of 2014 were a lesson the Iraqis have understood well."

"ISIS will not be back. All forms of terrorism will vanish. They have neither a room nor a shelter in a sovereign, safe, capable, and prosperous," he said.

related

Right persons apprehended for burning headquarters of al-Halboosi's party

Date: 2021-10-14 17:57:45
Right persons apprehended for burning headquarters of al-Halboosi's party

Albu Issa tribe: al-Halboosi must apologize

Date: 2021-04-16 16:41:14
Albu Issa tribe: al-Halboosi must apologize

Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar reach an agreement in Amman

Date: 2021-10-27 11:17:02
Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar reach an agreement in Amman

Al-Halboosi receives the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Date: 2021-05-11 18:43:56
Al-Halboosi receives the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Ending six-year ostracism, al-Khanjar in UAE with al-Halboosi

Date: 2021-12-26 12:38:42
Ending six-year ostracism, al-Khanjar in UAE with al-Halboosi

Al-Halboosi: Iraqi Parliament supports holding the trilateral summit

Date: 2021-06-27 12:05:01
Al-Halboosi: Iraqi Parliament supports holding the trilateral summit

Al-Halboosi: We need to make some serious changes

Date: 2022-01-09 21:21:19
Al-Halboosi: We need to make some serious changes

Al-Halboosi invites Iraqi political actors for an urgent meeting

Date: 2021-07-14 16:09:03
Al-Halboosi invites Iraqi political actors for an urgent meeting