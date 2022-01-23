Al-Halboosi denounces spreading rumors about ISIS resurgence: no longer works

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, dismissed the talks about ISIS resurgence as an "intimidation policy", stressing that the terrorist organization will not rise again.

Al-Halboosi's remarks came in the aftermath of the prison break attempt orchestrated by ISIS militants to free fellow ISIS members detained al-Ghuwauyran prison in northeast Syria.

The Sunni lawmaker tweeted, "the policy of intimidating propaganda to incite disturbances and spread rumors by a group of mercenaries no longer works. The events of 2014 were a lesson the Iraqis have understood well."

"ISIS will not be back. All forms of terrorism will vanish. They have neither a room nor a shelter in a sovereign, safe, capable, and prosperous," he said.