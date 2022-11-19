Report

Date: 2022-11-19T11:28:07+0000
Al-Halboosi calls in a closed-door session to discuss Iran, Turkey's attacks on Iraq's Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi called in a session behind closed doors on Tuesday to ponder Iran and Turkey's violations of Iraq's territorial sovereignty, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the session will hold an in-depth discussion on these attacks and issue a set of recommendations for the federal cabinet accordingly.

Turkey regularly carries out cross-border attacks and campaigns in neighboring Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

Iran followed in Turkey's footsteps in the military attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region. Iraq's two neighboring countries justified their attacks due to the presence of Iranian and Turkish opposition parties.

