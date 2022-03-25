Al-Halboosi attends a meeting at al-Khanjar's residence 

Shafaq News / The head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, hosted a meeting that brought together the Sadrist movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, at his residence today.

A statement by al-Khanjar's office said that the meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, and discussed the preparations for the Presidential vote session scheduled to be held tomorrow, Saturday.

A political source reported to Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the presidential vote session scheduled to be held on Saturday.

MP of the state of law coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency, earlier, that the Framework, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan collected the signatures of 130 representatives to boycott tomorrow's session.