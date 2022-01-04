Report

Al-Halboosi arrives in al-Hannana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T12:19:17+0000
Al-Halboosi arrives in al-Hannana

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Takaddom bloc, Mohammad al-Halboosi, arrived in al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf, earlier today, Tuesday.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Halboosi aims to resume the talks over the assembly of the largest and the federal government formation.

Since the ratification of the election results by the Supreme Federal Court, the Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces engaged in meandering negotiations to unravel the complexity of the post-election situation and break the impasse.

The Sadrist movement is adamant about forming a "national majority government"; a quest the Coordination Framework categorically refuses and proposes forming a "consensus government" in lieu.

Sunni and Kurdish forces said they refrain from aligning with a side against the other and demand both parties agree on a common ground to form the government.

