Al-Halboosi arrives in Tehran

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that al-Halboosi will meet, during his one-day visit, the speaker of the Parliament of Iran, the President, the Minister of foreign affairs, and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

MP of Takadum movement, Yousef Faraj al-Saadawi, said earlier that al-Halboosi had been officially invited by Iranian authorities to visit the capital and discuss files of mutual interest.