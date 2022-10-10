Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil heading high-level delegation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-10T09:52:00+0000
Al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil heading high-level delegation

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi arrived in Erbil, accompanied by the candidate for premiership Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani, and chairman of the PMF Falih al-Fayadh.

Member of the Coordination Framework (CF) Mu'een al-Kadhimi told Shafaq News agency that the high-level delegation arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region to agree on a date to hold the Presidential election session and nominate a Prime Minister.

He added that during the visit, the delegation will put the final touches on the new cabinet.

In addition, a source in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed to Shafaq News agency that al-Halboosi will meet with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and a number of senior officials in Erbil.

related

Civil Defense teams extinguish two fire accidents in Erbil and Adhamiya

Date: 2021-06-06 18:58:59
Civil Defense teams extinguish two fire accidents in Erbil and Adhamiya

Erbil criminal court to re-trial the Qaderi assassination convicts

Date: 2022-08-14 11:23:51
Erbil criminal court to re-trial the Qaderi assassination convicts

Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Date: 2021-01-26 13:22:25
Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens

Date: 2021-03-03 11:55:12
Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens

Federal investigation committee arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-20 06:47:25
Federal investigation committee arrives in Erbil

Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2019-10-07 12:54:05
Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Turkey bombs villages in Erbil

Date: 2021-11-29 17:14:51
Turkey bombs villages in Erbil

Iraq condemns Iran's attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-05-11 13:20:32
Iraq condemns Iran's attack on Erbil