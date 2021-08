Shafaq News/ Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi arrived today at the Jordanian capital, Amman, heading a parliamentary delegation, on an official visit.

A statement by Al-Halboosi's office said that the Jordanian parliament speaker, Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat, received the Iraqi delegation.

During his visit, al-Halboosi will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, and the President of the Senate.