Al-Halboosi and al-Sudani discuss cooperation between legislative and executive authorities

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani on Tuesday met with Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, an official statement said.

Al-Halboosi, at the beginning of the meeting, extended congratulations to al-Sudani for his appointment as prime minister and for passing the confidence vote.

The meeting touched upon the situation in Iraq and a spectrum of political, legislative, and social issues.

Al-Sudani and al-Halboosi laid emphasis on the cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, monitoring the government's performance, Anti-Corruption efforts, and the living conditions of the patients.