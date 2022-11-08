Report

Al-Halboosi and al-Sudani discuss cooperation between legislative and executive authorities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T11:14:18+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani on Tuesday met with Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, an official statement said.

Al-Halboosi, at the beginning of the meeting, extended congratulations to al-Sudani for his appointment as prime minister and for passing the confidence vote.

The meeting touched upon the situation in Iraq and a spectrum of political, legislative, and social issues.

Al-Sudani and al-Halboosi laid emphasis on the cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, monitoring the government's performance, Anti-Corruption efforts, and the living conditions of the patients.

