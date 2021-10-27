Report

Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar reach an agreement in Amman

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-27T11:17:02+0000
Shafaq News/ A political source revealed that a preliminary agreement had been reached between the Takadum movement, led by Muhammad al-Halboosi, and Azm coalition, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, on the coalition with a single Sunni list.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The two Sunni parties agreed, during a series of discussions held in Amman, to unify the Sunni list in one alliance, according to semi-final understandings," noting that the alliance is awaiting the approval of the election results."

The source explained, "The understanding has reached advanced levels, and a final agreement may be announced today evening," noting pointing, "the agreement stipulates naming Muhammad al-Halboosi for the presidency of Parliament once and for all, in exchange for naming Khamis al-Khanjar as the next Vice President of the Republic."

It was also agreed that the ministries of education and trade would be the Azm coalition's share, while the Takadum movement will have the Ministry of Finance, and the only candidate for it is al-Haboosi's cousin, Haibat al-Halbousi.

The source added, "The distribution of ministerial portfolios will be according to the points of each bloc."

