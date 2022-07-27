Al-Halboosi and al-Kadhimi convene behind closed doors in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi convened for a secretive conclave in the western governorate of al-Anbar, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Our correspondent said that al-Kadhimi arrived at the headquarters of "Takaddom" (Progress) party in al-Anbar's capital city, al-Ramadi, to meet al-Halboosi.

Upon his arrival in the governorate, al-Kadhimi visited the thermal power plant in the Heet district. Heavy security were deployed in the area and reporters were banned from entering.