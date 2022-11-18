Al-Halboosi and Rashid discuss pending laws and cooperation between presidency and parliament

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new President Abdullatif Rashid held a meeting with Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad earlier today, Thursday.

‏According to the readout, President Rashid discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in the country, the new Iraqi cabinet and its government program, and the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

The meeting touched upon a spectrum of pending laws and stressed the need to set a timetable for their passing.

The two officeholders attached importance to the cooperation between the parliament and the presidency in the process of making laws.

The president, according to the statement, will be invited to attend parliamentary sessions called in to discuss important laws, and lawmakers will share their visions on legislation with the presidency of the republic.

The two officeholders also agreed to sustain the coordination between the three heads of the state by holding trilateral meetings more often, the statement concluded.