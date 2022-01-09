Report
Al-Halboosi: We need to make some serious changes
Date: 2022-01-09T21:21:19+0000
Shafaq News / The new Parliament Presidium has officially assumed its duties today.
The new Presidium consists of Mohammad al-Halboosi as speaker of Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili as the first deputy, and Shakhwan Abdullah as the second deputy.
"We need to make serious changes and restore confidence in the political process", Al-Halboosi said in a speech today.
"This would be the first step of a long way of reform", he added.
