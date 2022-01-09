Al-Halboosi: We need to make some serious changes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T21:21:19+0000

Shafaq News / The new Parliament Presidium has officially assumed its duties today. The new Presidium consists of Mohammad al-Halboosi as speaker of Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili as the first deputy, and Shakhwan Abdullah as the second deputy. "We need to make serious changes and restore confidence in the political process", Al-Halboosi said in a speech today. "This would be the first step of a long way of reform", he added.

related

Al-Halboosi discusses with the Egyptian President the latest update on the Arab arena

Date: 2021-09-15 16:48:51

Right persons apprehended for burning headquarters of al-Halboosi's party

Date: 2021-10-14 17:57:45

Albu Issa tribe: al-Halboosi must apologize

Date: 2021-04-16 16:41:14

Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar reach an agreement in Amman

Date: 2021-10-27 11:17:02

Al-Halboosi receives the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Date: 2021-05-11 18:43:56

Ending six-year ostracism, al-Khanjar in UAE with al-Halboosi

Date: 2021-12-26 12:38:42

Al-Halboosi: Iraqi Parliament supports holding the trilateral summit

Date: 2021-06-27 12:05:01

Al-Halboosi invites Iraqi political actors for an urgent meeting

Date: 2021-07-14 16:09:03