Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-31T08:09:23+0000
Al-Halboosi: The time of foreign interference is over

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, said in a tweet today that Iraq's "deserts and mountains" are Mobilized to form the new government.

Al-Halboosi said in his tweet, "The time of foreign interferences with forming Iraqi governments is over."

"Today, Iraq's mountains and deserts move towards Najaf al-Ashraf to discuss forming a national government, neither eastern nor western."

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, have arrived in Najaf to meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The visit was proposed by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

In a statement, Leader Barzani said that in order to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment, he launched this initiative so that political parties can discuss and remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq.

The Kurdish leader hoped that this step would contribute to solving the crisis the country is going through.

