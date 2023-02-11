Al-Halboosi: Syria must replace its position among Arab countries

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al-Halboosi, called on Arab countries to help Syria reclaim its place in the Arab world and regain its stability.

A statement by a-Halboosi’s media office said that the latter arrived in Cairo today, to attend the fifth Congress of the Arab Parliament.

During his speech, Al-Haboosi called on the Arab parliaments to help Syria reclaim its place in the Arab world and regain its stability.

The Parliament speaker indicated that Iraq began opening its border crossings with Syria to deliver humanitarian aid, following the major earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this week.