Al-Halboosi: Sadrist MPs' resignation engenders new agreements, ending stalemate

Shafaq News/ The resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers will beget "different agreements", Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi said on Sunday, ushering in the resolution of the political deadlock in the country.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Abdul-Karim al-Doghmi, al-Halboosi said, "the Sadrist lawmakers will be replaced by the losing candidates with the highest number of votes in their respective constituencies."

"The membership of any lawmaker is terminated once he resigns," he continued, "new agreements will be installed after the Sadrist lawmakers' resignation."