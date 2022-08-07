Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi, PM discuss the overall current political situation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-07T19:07:27+0000
Al-Halboosi, PM discuss the overall current political situation

Shafaq News / ‏Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Sunday the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss the overall current political situation that Iraq is going through.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views, discussed the latest developments in the political and parliamentary situation, and ways to enhance understandings at the level of national political forces within the framework of the initiative presented by al-Kadhimi, to get out of the current crisis, and to develop solutions to it, for the interests of the Iraqi people.

They presented joint visions aimed at strengthening the course of the constitution and the law, putting the citizen's interest first, and taking into account that its results are the true expression of the will of the Iraqi people and their aspirations for sustainable security and stability.

related

PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

Date: 2022-03-27 17:50:46
PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

Al-Halboosi and al-Kadhimi convene behind closed doors in al-Anbar

Date: 2022-07-27 12:17:30
Al-Halboosi and al-Kadhimi convene behind closed doors in al-Anbar

Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-20 14:36:12
Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Iraq’s Prime Minister: the responsibility is now “bigger”

Date: 2021-07-13 20:05:06
Iraq’s Prime Minister: the responsibility is now “bigger”

Al-Kadhimi to al-Sadr: we protected Iraq from economic failure

Date: 2022-02-03 19:06:08
Al-Kadhimi to al-Sadr: we protected Iraq from economic failure

Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Date: 2021-10-08 17:53:37
Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's position on the Palestinian cause is consistent

Date: 2022-07-14 19:25:37
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's position on the Palestinian cause is consistent

Iraq's PM wishes the Jordanian Monarch a full and speedy recovery

Date: 2022-04-13 15:52:42
Iraq's PM wishes the Jordanian Monarch a full and speedy recovery