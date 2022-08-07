Al-Halboosi, PM discuss the overall current political situation

Shafaq News / ‏Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Sunday the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss the overall current political situation that Iraq is going through.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views, discussed the latest developments in the political and parliamentary situation, and ways to enhance understandings at the level of national political forces within the framework of the initiative presented by al-Kadhimi, to get out of the current crisis, and to develop solutions to it, for the interests of the Iraqi people.

They presented joint visions aimed at strengthening the course of the constitution and the law, putting the citizen's interest first, and taking into account that its results are the true expression of the will of the Iraqi people and their aspirations for sustainable security and stability.