Al-Halboosi: Iraqi Parliament supports holding the trilateral summit

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi, met, today, the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

A statement issued by Al-Halboosi's office aid that the latter commended the depth of the historical and fraternal relation between the two countries, noting that holding the trilateral summit in Baghdad is a major step in supporting Iraq.

Al-Halboosi stressed the Iraqi legislative authority's support for the Iraqi-Egyptian-Jordanian summit.

The meeting shed light on the latest developments in the region and the importance of unifying positions on international issues of mutual interest, in a way that contributes to achieving stability.

For his part, al-Sisi reiterated his country's support for Iraq in maintaining its security and sovereignty and the importance of enhancing prospects for trilateral strategic cooperation.

The Egyptian President invited the Speaker of the council of Representatives to visit his country.