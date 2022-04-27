Al-Halboosi: Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq

Shafaq News/ Tehran welcomed Iraq's regional role in the negotiations among the region's countries, including between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Tehran, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi met on Wednesday with the Secretary-General of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian.

During the meeting with Iran's top security official Shamkhani, they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in the security field, regional and international developments, and other issues of common interest.

"Al-Halbousi stressed that Iraq looks forward to finding the best relations with its neighbors and brothers and seeks to work for the region's stability." A statement said.

For his part, Shamkhani said that Iran "considers sustainable political and security stability in Iraq a national and regional necessity," welcoming Iraq's regional role in the negotiations among the countries of the region, the latest of which is the talks held between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Later, Al-Halbousi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and discussed ways to boost relations between the two countries, water security and addressing environmental problems, and the issue of gas supply."

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker pointed to "the depth of the bilateral relations, the need to strengthen f cooperation in all fields, and the need to increase the amount of gas imported from Iran upon the request of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to provide the needed amounts."

Al-Halbousi stressed the importance of "working to restore stability in the region, and that preserving sovereignty, good neighborliness and protecting the rights of citizens should be constant principles in the countries' relations," adding that "Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq and Iraq's stability reflects positively on Iran."

The Iranian Foreign Minister praised Baghdad's role in facilitating the talks, affirming his country's support for Iraq and cooperation in all fields.