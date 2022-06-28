Al-Hakim would not participate in the next government

Shafaq News/ The Al-Hikma Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim revealed its position regarding dissolving the parliament and the early elections.

Rahim Al-Aboudi, a leader in Al-Hikma, told Shafaq News Agency that the Movement will not participate in the next government, and we will study the options to choose the prime minister."

Concerning holding early elections, Al-Aboudi pointed out that not all parties agreed on this proposal, noting that the results of the October elections "created a political imbalance."

The Shiite leader added that the Framework's meetings aim to develop "a road map for the political process in the country."

"The Coordination Framework is open and seeks to achieve inter-understandings within the components of the political process (the Sunni and the Kurdish parties)."

On choosing the next prime minister, he confirmed that the Framework is setting criteria for this post, and so far, it has not named anyone. Still, the next PM will not be one of the first-rank leaders of any political forces participating in the government."

On the role of the Framework in the Kurdish understandings, Al-Aboudi said that "the Framework worked seriously to activate dialogue and talk between the two main parties (the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan), but so far, there is no agreement on the candidate for of the Iraqi Presidency."

"PUK insists on Barham Salih for a second term, which is something acceptable by the Framework.”