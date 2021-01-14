Report

Al-Hakim: we must resort to dialogue to resolve the Baghdad-Erbil issues

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-14T16:22:45+0000
Al-Hakim: we must resort to dialogue to resolve the Baghdad-Erbil issues

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, confirmed to the joint president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahore Sheikh Genki, that dialogue will be used as an approach in resolving problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

Al-Hakim said in a statement, "We received Lahore Sheikh Genki and his accompanying delegation. We discussed developments in the political scene in Iraq and the region as well as the upcoming elections."

Al-Hakim stressed, "the importance of prioritizing the national interest."

