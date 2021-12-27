Al-Hakim: we are committed to the Federal Court's ruling

Shafaq News / The head of the National forces alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, said that the alliance will abide by the adjudication of the Federal Supreme Court on the complaint lodged by the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, to dispute the election results.

Al-Hakim's remarks came in a statement he issued shortly after the Court's ruling, "Firmly believing in the sovereignty of the constitution and the law, we confirm our commitment to the adjudication of the Federal Supreme Court on the results, despite our serious remarks on the electoral process."

"As we congratulate the winners, we urge them to work per the responsibility that falls upon them, to serve the people, expedite forming an effective government that brings together all the parties wishing to be part of it", he added.

"We reiterate our position to refrain from participating in the new government."

Earlier today, Iraq's Supreme Court rejected the complaint lodged by the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, to dispute October's election results, a court ruling read by the court's chairman, Jassim Mohammed, said.

The ruling came amid tight security inside and around Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the court building, government offices, and embassies are located. The security measures and protests by supporters of Shiite militias outside the zone have snarled traffic and disrupted the daily life.

The ruling stipulated that the contesting political party can challenge the ruling within three days of its announcement and the Judicial Council has exclusive power in the matters related to the election results.

The Court called on the Iraqi Parliament to amend the law and adopt the hand counting and tallying exclusively.

Iraqis voted on October 10 in an early election demanded by the pro-reform, youth-led protests that swept central and southern Iraq two years earlier.

The Sadrist bloc, a political group sponsored by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Al-Takaddom party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

Al-Sadr's main rival, the Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while Kurdistan Alliance led by the rival the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party won only 17 seats.