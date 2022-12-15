Al-Hakim warns of "suspicious agendas" magnifying flaws in Shiite-majority governorates

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, on Thursday warned of "suspicious agendas" that aim to undermine Iraq's central and southern governorates particularly.

Speaking to a group of tribal figures in Karbala, al-Hakim said that those agendas attempt to "dampen, suppress, and target" the governorates of southern and central Iraq.

"Downsides are magnified in those territories, while similar downsides go for granted in other governorates," he explained, calling for putting more political, social, and public effort into combating this phenomenon.

Al-Hakim stressed that Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet should be supported and given a full opportunity to express its vision, thoughts, and priorities.