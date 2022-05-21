Report

Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-21T19:43:03+0000
Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, on Saturday warned of involving the streets in the political wrangling, urging the rival forces to keep the ongoing crisis within its political framework.

Speaking before the Baghdad forum for political and social elite, al-Hakim said, "the street is an arena to protest injustice and demand rights, not political rows."

"Nobody is against achieving food security," the Shiite cleric said, "the legal dispute revolves around the powers of the caretaker government."

"Legislating bills under a caretaker government jeopardizes democracy and takes the pressure off the political forces in the process of forming the government."

